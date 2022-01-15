Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 202,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.84.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

