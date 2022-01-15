Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.70.

Shares of SPB opened at C$12.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.35. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$11.97 and a 12-month high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.67 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

