Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Shaun Wills Acquires 57 Shares

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) insider Shaun Wills bought 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($203.49).

Shares of Superdry stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.33) on Friday. Superdry plc has a 12-month low of GBX 194 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 493 ($6.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. The stock has a market cap of £201.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 272.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 319.05.

Get Superdry alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.77) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.09) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.09) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 401 ($5.44).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.