Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$72.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SLF traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$72.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.40. The stock has a market cap of C$42.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$58.72 and a 52 week high of C$72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$8.51 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6499993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total transaction of C$2,108,322.68.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

