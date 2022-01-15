Sun Life Financial Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

SLF opened at $57.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $45.84 and a one year high of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

