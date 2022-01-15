Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.53.

SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$23.75 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.75 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

