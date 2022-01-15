Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Down 62.1% in December

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $10.31 on Friday. Summer Infant has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a positive return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.
Summer Infant Company Profile
Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.
