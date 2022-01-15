Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Down 62.1% in December

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $10.31 on Friday. Summer Infant has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a positive return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares during the period. Summer Infant makes up 4.7% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 36.17% of Summer Infant worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

