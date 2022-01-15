SUKU Achieves Market Cap of $49.90 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. SUKU has a total market cap of $49.90 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00059623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

