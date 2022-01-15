Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $266.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.15. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.74.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

