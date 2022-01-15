Stifel Nicolaus Increases Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$80.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

NYSE CNQ opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 361.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

