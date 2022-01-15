Step Finance Price Tops $0.28 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00065248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00076937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.52 or 0.07703706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,286.63 or 0.99824901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00069814 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.