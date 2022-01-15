Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

STLJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

OTCMKTS:STLJF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

