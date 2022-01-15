State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 476 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of ICU Medical worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 38.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ICU Medical by 115.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ICU Medical by 68.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

ICU Medical stock opened at $219.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.98. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

