State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.46 Million Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of HollyFrontier worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFC stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

