State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.27 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $1,235,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,439,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,288,428 shares of company stock worth $97,263,424. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

