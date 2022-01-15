State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.13 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of First Citizens BancShares worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCNCA opened at $906.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $839.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $837.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $571.90 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $469.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.50 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

