State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Unum Group worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.