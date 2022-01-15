State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Air Lease worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Air Lease by 788.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

