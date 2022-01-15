SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.75) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSPG. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.09) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.75) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 320 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 350.38 ($4.76).

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 275.70 ($3.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 209.17 ($2.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 244.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 258.57. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.37.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,997.56). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,149 shares of company stock worth $4,015,412.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

