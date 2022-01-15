SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Down 50.5% in December

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the December 15th total of 674,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.7 days.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

