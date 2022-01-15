Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

