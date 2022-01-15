Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.54 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.