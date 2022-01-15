Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price Down 3.3% Following Insider Selling

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.27. 3,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 738,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Specifically, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $49,193.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

CXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.