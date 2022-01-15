Splinterlands (SPS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00075202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.03 or 0.07673267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,080.80 or 1.00111181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00069341 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

