Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading 3.8% Higher

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.12. 33,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,480,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.62.

The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

