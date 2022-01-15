Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.89. Spire shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 1,096,793 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.10.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

