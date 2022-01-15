Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Down 99.6% in December

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPIN opened at $0.14 on Friday. Spine Injury Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.
Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile
