SPINDLE Market Cap Tops $152,674.63 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $152,674.63 and $34.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,074.98 or 1.00109673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00092545 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00328394 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00019456 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.51 or 0.00452055 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00165578 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008319 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001770 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.