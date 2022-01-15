SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 108,011 shares.The stock last traded at $233.70 and had previously closed at $229.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

