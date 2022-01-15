SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Gap Down to $107.35

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $107.35, but opened at $104.68. SPDR S&P China ETF shares last traded at $104.41, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Main Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,684.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

