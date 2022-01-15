SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Position Reduced by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $54.66 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

