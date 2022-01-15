SparkPoint (SRK) Trading Up 115.6% Over Last 7 Days

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $19.52 million and $3.97 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 115.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00059434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,373,301,338 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

