Space Cow Boy Trading 18.6% Higher This Week (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for about $14.39 or 0.00033106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $469,934.09 and approximately $13,701.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

