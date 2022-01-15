S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $511.00 at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $509.00 to $511.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $479.90.
Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $432.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $461.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.15. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
