S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $511.00 at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $509.00 to $511.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $479.90.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $432.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $461.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.15. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.