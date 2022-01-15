SouthState Corp Takes Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ABB by 1,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ABB by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,695 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after purchasing an additional 676,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ABB by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 866,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 608,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ABB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

