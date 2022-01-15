SouthState Corp Makes New Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 36.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,505,000 after purchasing an additional 201,739 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.13.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.