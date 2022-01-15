SouthState Corp Makes New $119,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 160.9% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $178.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

