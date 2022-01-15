SouthState Corp Acquires New Shares in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

