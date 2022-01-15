Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.32

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 4374210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 587,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

