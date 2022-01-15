SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 53,920 shares.The stock last traded at $13.95 and had previously closed at $14.00.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $11,314,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,889,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

