Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

DTC opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

