Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

SQM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.