Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Smiths Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. 123,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,065. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

