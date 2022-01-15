SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLRC. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.65.

SLRC opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

