Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,555,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,702 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167,101 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after acquiring an additional 976,344 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

