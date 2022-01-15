Skba Capital Management LLC Buys 4,200 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Lear by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Lear by 4.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Lear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $191.05 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.14.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

