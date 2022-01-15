Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 800 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.14% of Watts Water Technologies worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $187.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

