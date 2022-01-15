Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 374,319 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374,319 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 917,981 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,190,000 after purchasing an additional 674,530 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,964 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,259,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,129,000 after purchasing an additional 392,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,582,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,577,000 after purchasing an additional 183,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

