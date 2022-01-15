Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 654.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,472 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.11% of Autoliv worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.79. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

