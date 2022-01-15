Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBHT opened at $202.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.69. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. Stephens upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.56.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

